Kobi Gomez claimed the state championship at 132 pounds, Bulldogs finish 6th as a team



The best high school wrestler’s in the state converged on the State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City this past weekend, and when the last champion was crowned, Altus found itself in sixth-place while Collinsville returned to the top for its seventh title in eight years and last year’s champion, Lawton MacArthur, settled for second. While […]