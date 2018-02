sports calendar



Today 4:30 p.m. — Lady Bulldog soccer at Cache 4:30 p.m. — Bulldog baseball scrimmage at Lawton Eisenhower Wednesday, Feb. 28 2 p.m. — WOSC Pioneer baseball hosts North Texas College Thursday, March 1 4:30 p.m. — Bulldog baseball at Cache 5:30 p.m. — WOSC Lady Pioneer basketball hosts NOC Jets 7 p.m. — WOSC […]