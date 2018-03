The Pioneers held off a late-game rally by the Aggies to beat Murray State College, 88-83



It was the final home game of the season for the Western Oklahoma State College Pioneers basketball team, and the team picked the perfect time to put on a show, outlasting the Murray State College Aggies in the second half to win their 17th game of the season, 88-83. The nation’s fifth-ranked scorer, Darron Johnson, […]