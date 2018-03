Area sports in brief



Softball Canute’s big inning spoils Navajo season opener In Monday’s slowpitch season opener for the Navajo Lady Indians (1-1), things appeared to be going according to plan before a six-run fifth inning from Canute spurred the Trojanettes to an 18-9 victory. Navajo began the game down 2-0 but rebounded in the bottom of the first […]