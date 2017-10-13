The Navajo High School cross country teams competed at the Altus Invitational Cross Country meet on Tuesday

Trinity Rohrer is a hard runner to beat when she is at her best. Navajo High School’s freshman has set the pace for Navajo cross country all season. Despite the team’s struggle at times this season, Rohrer has been a consistent finisher each time she has set foot on a course.

She continued that run of success on Tuesday at the Altus Invitational Cross Country meet. Facing the best runners Geronimo and Burns Flat had to offer, Rohrer roared to a first-place finish on the 3200-meter course with a race-leading 11:37.

Despite Rohrer’s strong finish, the Lady Indians were edged out of first place by Geronimo who had runners place second, third and fourth for a total of 33 points to Navajo’s 37. Burns Flat finished with 51 points for a third-place finish.

Geronimo’s Hollie Babel finished 16 seconds behind Rohrer for second while Lottie Deere and Hailey Werger finished third and fourth, respectively. Navajo’s Tabitha Armstrong finished six seconds behind Werger with a time of 12:41 to hold on to a fifth-place finish while Lillie Graham finished well ahead of Burns Flat’s Jorelan Weese for a sixth-place finish.

Also finishing in the top 10 for Navajo was Emmy Cobb who outran Geronimo’s Triston Kaulaity to finish ninth with a time of 13:29. The final Lady Indians’ runner to cross the finish line was Angela Nichols who finished the course with a time of 15:24 for 16th-place — just edging Leslie Gearheart from Burns Flat at the finish line.

Also representing Navajo at the Altus Invitational was the boy’s team who finished fifth on the 5K course.

Battling runners from much larger schools — Altus, Woodward and Lawton High — was Airen Josefy, Tanner Selvidge, Aaron Sollis and Brandon Sollis.

Selvidge led the way for all Navajo runners with a 16th-place finish with a time of 21:27 — edging Lawton High’s Alex Van Leckner at the finish. Josefy also had a close finish, beating Lawton High’s Bradley Procter by one second to claim 21st-place.

Aaron Sollis was 31st with a time of 23:39 and Brandon Sollis was 36th with a time of 27:38 to round out the rest of the Indians’ runners.

The Indians and Lady Indians now prepare for the Oklahoma Secondary Activities Association’s Class 2A Regional meet. The meet will be held at Velma-Alma High School Saturday. The Lady Indians are scheduled to run at 2 p.m. with the Indians following at 2:45 p.m.

By Ryan Lewis

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

