City proposes 2018-19 budget

At the last meeting of the Altus City Council and Altus Municipal Authority on Thursday, May 3, the City of Altus submitted a proposed budget for fiscal year 2018-2019 in a public hearing.

The City Council and Altus Municipal Authority (AMA), two bodies made up of the same members, approved the proposed budget Thursday night.

In a letter presented to the public, City Manager Janice Cain cited a 2 percent sales tax as the primary revenue source for City of Altus’ General Fund, along with “minor revenues that are collected from fees, permits, fines collected through Municipal Court, licenses, etc.,” with an estimated $6.25 million total revenue collection in the proposed budget. The letter states the expenditures of the General Fund total $14.25 million with a transfer $8 million from the AMA to make up the difference.

“The concern I have is that the General Fund cash balance is low and certain triggers that may be created in auditing adjustments, etc, could put us in a deficit balance, which could cause major audit issues,” Cain said, “…funds will be set aside in an investment that will show cash in bank for budgeting and auditing purposes.”

Cain addressed the transfer of funds from the AMA: “Our monthly expenditure in General Fund runs over $1 million,” and the City of Altus collects approximately $500,000 monthly in revenue which varies due to sales tax collections.

In her letter, Cain called funding the General Fund without transfers an on-going issue. The General Fund revenue supports Administration, Law, City Council, Street, Parks and Recreation, Police and Fire departments and building maintenance on facilities. For the 2018-2019 fiscal budget, the golf course will be funded by the Altus Municipal Authority, whereas it has been previously funded through the General Fund.

Cain said all these departments are labor intensive but produce little or no revenue and are funded through a 2 percent Altus city sales tax.

The City of Altus approximates total revenue for the General Fund with sales tax at $5 million; Miscellaneous, $546,500; Municipal Court, $211,500; Police Department, $1,500; Animal Control, $11,000; Cemetery, $16,500; Building Maintenance, $20,000; Planning Department, $65,000; Parks and Recreation, $220,000; Pool, $96,500; Human Resources, $4,000; Code Enforcement, $57,500; and $8 million in transfers for a total of $14.25 million to meet the estimated expenditures.

Approximated estimated expenditures include City Council, $56,000; Administrative Services, $783,000; Law, $317,000; Municipal Court, $185,000; Police Department, $4 million; Animal Control, $310,000; Fire Department, $2.7 million; Street Department, $851,000; Cemetery, $186,000; Building Maintenance, $489,000; Planning Department; $391,000; Fleet Maintenance, $348,000; Parks and Recreation, $1.6 million; Emergency Services, $149,000; Information Systems, $401,000; Pool, $271,000; Finance Department, $484,000; Human Resources, $288,000; City Clerk-Treasurer, $198,000; and Code Enforcement, $145,900.

In addition to revenue from the General Fund, the City of Altus fiscal year 2018-2019 proposed budget includes revenue from Worker’s Compensation, $100,000; Assurance, $480,000; Oklahoma Department of Transportation Grant Fund, $165,462; Donations, $53,000; Airport, $702,300; Hotel/Motel Tax, $300,000; Capital Improvements, $9.14 million; Emergency Fund, $5.4 million; Landfill Improvement, $340,000; Street and Alley, $590,000; E-911, $553,000; Cemetery Care, $40,800; Strategic Military, $430,000; Water Treatment Plant, $4.44 million; Metropolitan Area Projects (MAPS), $10.423 million; and Enterprise (AMA), $52.1 million. The total expected revenue is estimated at $99.5 million with the estimated expected expenditures at $88.4 million.

The Capital Improvement Fund, according to Cain, will be used for large capital project needs. A transfer from AMA to the Capital Improvement Fund in the amount of $2 million and another transfer of $6 million from AMA to the Emergency Fund is also part of the budget.

Further street improvement has been budgeted into fiscal year 2018-2019 in areas to be determined by the City Council. Along with street improvement needs, Cain said MAPS fund balances would need to be assessed along with continuing debt service needs until 2021.

Cain said utility rates will continue with the pursuit of a rate study for the sanitation/landfill and water/sewer operations.

Thursday, council member Chris Riffle said the increased price of materials without increases in sales tax revenue means utility costs increases.

Council member Jason Winter said utility companies outside of the municipality only want to make a profit, but buying utilities from the City means putting money back into the community through other services.

Cain said she believes the largest obstacle for the City of Altus is “identifying how we continue improvement and investing in our quality of life programs and facilities…while recognizing that none of these operations are self-sustaining, financially.”

