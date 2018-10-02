State Sen. Mike Schulz makes remarks during the dedication of a 2-mile portion of U.S. Highway 62 in remembrance of Col. Aaron “Burley” Burleson on Friday. Burleson’s daughter, Barbara Burleson, center, and granddaughter Melissa McLawhorn […]
State Sen. Mike Schulz makes remarks during the dedication of a 2-mile portion of U.S. Highway 62 in remembrance of Col. Aaron “Burley” Burleson on Friday. Burleson’s daughter, Barbara Burleson, center, and granddaughter Melissa McLawhorn […]
Graystone Media