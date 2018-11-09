Special meeting called to discuss adding charter revoke proposition to February ballot

Though midterm election season has ended, primaries are right around the corner. Friday, Mayor Jack Smiley requested a special meeting for Thursday, Nov. 15 to discuss one item with the Altus City Council — a proposed proposition for the Feb. 12, 2019, primary ballot that would revoke the charter and return to an aldermanic form of government.

Smiley said the proposition question has been submitted to the city attorney to be included in the information to be discussed on Thursday.

Since late October, an initiative petition has been circulating through the community that proposed the question:

“Shall the City of Altus revoke the charter under which it is now operating, and adopt and be governed under the statutory Aldermanic form of government form of municipal government as provided by the laws of Oklahoma?”

Smiley said the overwhelmingly negative response to the City of Altus’ five propositions on the general election ballot shows the people of Altus are ready for a change. That’s because the aldermanic form of government and council-manager form of government don’t work together, he said.

Instead of waiting to get signatures equalling 25 percent of the last general election’s voters, Smiley wants to submit the proposition to the City Council, which can vote for or against putting it on the February ballot. A majority vote would put the proposition on that ballot.

The special meeting notice was posted Friday afternoon. The special meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Altus Municipal Complex.