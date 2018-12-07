Some weekend events postponed due to weather threat

-

Due to the threat of inclement weather, several events have been rescheduled or postponed. They include:

Rescheduled Events

Breakfast With Santa hosted by the Altus Lions Club. The event has been moved to Saturday, Dec. 15 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Altus Senior Activity Center, 221 N. Park Lane.

The Annual Home For the Holidays Christmas Parade has also been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 15 from 6 to 7 p.m. beginning at Western Oklahoma State College, 2801 N. Main St. and ending at Commerce Street in front of the Jackson County Courthouse. The theme is still “Christmas Night of Lights.”

Postponed Events

A Christmas Dance sponsored by the Altus Ballroom Dancers was orgininally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, but has been postponed with a rescheduled date to be announced.

The Four Seasons Winter 15/5k was originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, but has been postponed with a rescheduled date to be announced. For more information call (580) 481-2265.

Carriage rides at Christmas in the Park will allso be postponed until Saturday, Dec. 15.

The Armed Services YMCA Pancake Breakfast has been postponed with a rescheduled date to be announced.

Closures

Christmas in the Park concessions will be closed and Santa will not be making an appearance on Friday, Dec. 7.

On-Schedule

A 14th Annual Toy Run For the Kids is on-schedule, “rain, snow, or shine” on Saturday, Dec. 8. Registration begins at 10 a.m. at 509 S. Main St. and the run begins at 11 a.m. Riders will deliver toys to the Altus Fire Department, followed by lunch at Fat Daddy’s, 901 N. Main St. The cost of registration is one or more new, unwrapped toys. For more information call (580) 301-2938.

