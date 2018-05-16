Locals paint the town red, white, and blue for Armed Forces parade

Star-spangled buntings grace windows at NBC Bank and other business along the Downtown Square in preparation for the Armed Forces Day Parade, celebrating the 75th Anniversary of Altus Air Force Base, scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. - Katrina Goforth | Altus Times Star-spangled buntings grace windows at NBC Bank and other business along the Downtown Square in preparation for the Armed Forces Day Parade, celebrating the 75th Anniversary of Altus Air Force Base, scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. -

A little more than 75 years ago, on Jan. 8, 1943, Altus Army Airfield became operational. There, pilots received training for combat in World War II. Since then, Altus Air Force Base has continued to train pilots, playing a significant role in the Strategic Air Command, communications, the C-141 and C-5 airplane fueled by the KC-135 Refueling aircraft, and will soon include the KC-46 Pegasus.

In recognition of the 75th Anniversary of Altus Air Force Base, Altus will hold its first Armed Forces Day Parade on May 19. Approximately 30 entries have been included in the parade as of Monday, according to Chair of the Armed Forces Day Parade Committee Deb Davis.

The flag of the United States will serve as the Grand Marshal and will be the theme for the parade’s art and decorations. Organizations are invited to participate in the patriotic celebration with a parade entry of decorated floats, horses and vehicles. But there will be no entry fees or judging.

An Armed Forces Day Parade Committee has been formed and includes representation from the Altus Chamber of Commerce, the City of Altus and Altus Air Force Base.

The committee wrote in a prepared statement, the parade, “will be a time of reverence and celebration to acknowledge the sacrifices made by men, women and families for our freedom.”

There will also be vendor spaces available at no cost. A celebration will be held at the Jackson County Courthouse, 101 N. Main St., at the end of the parade.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street at Western Oklahoma State College and proceeds south to Cypress Street.

Main Street Altus hopes to help make the streets as patriotic as possible, Director of Main Street Altus Amy Jo Cobb said. The organization that helps take care of the aesthetics of the Downtown Square is selling red, white and blue buntings for $30 or $25 for two or more. Though it’s too late to buy buntings for the parade, Cobb said they will be a great addition throughout the summer for Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

Cobb said Main Street Altus will use the profits to buy 75th Anniversary banners that they’ll sell at the end of this year as souvenirs to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Altus AFB.

Cobb is encouraging local businesses to think Americana when planting flowers or decorating their storefronts as the parade approaches.

To order a bunting or reserve a free vendor space at the celebration, contact Cobb at (580) 482-2277.

For more parade information, email Deb Davis at ddavis@altusok.gov or contact the Altus Chamber of Commerce, 301 W. Commerce St.

Star-spangled buntings grace windows at NBC Bank and other business along the Downtown Square in preparation for the Armed Forces Day Parade, celebrating the 75th Anniversary of Altus Air Force Base, scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. https://www.altustimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_BuntingNBC2-2.jpg Star-spangled buntings grace windows at NBC Bank and other business along the Downtown Square in preparation for the Armed Forces Day Parade, celebrating the 75th Anniversary of Altus Air Force Base, scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. Katrina Goforth | Altus Times