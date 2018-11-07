LIVE Jackson County General Election results

The Altus Times will continually update local and state election results to major races that local residents are interested in. Results usually begin coming in at about 7:15 p.m. As each precinct reports, we will add the results to the totals. In statewide races such as the governor and State Senate District 38, we will give local and statewide results. We will also break down the Judicial District 3 races for District Attorney and District Judge, Office 1 by Jackson County and the total district votes.
We will report the number of precincts reporting. We will refresh the site as soon as the latest results are available.
Jackson County results for Governor (15 of 15 precincts reporting)
Chris Powell, Libertarian – 196
Kevin Stitt, Republican – 4,300
Drew Edmondson, Democrat – 1,988
Statewide results for Governor (1951 of 1951 precincts reporting)
Chris Powell, Libertarian – 40,733
Kevin Stitt, Republican – 643,563
Drew Edmondson, Democrat – 500,059
Oklahoma State Senate District 38 Jackson County (15 of 15 precincts reporting)
Brent Howard, Republican – 4,848
Jeff Berrong, Democrat – 1,617
Oklahoma State Senate District 38 Statewide (64 of 64 precincts reporting)
Brent Howard, Republican – 13,873
Jeff Berrong, Democrat – 7,421
District Attorney, District 3 Jackson County (15 of 15 precincts reporting)
David Thomas, Republican – 4,956
Rana Hill, Democrat – 1,490
District Attorney, District 3 (53 of 53 precincts reporting)
David Thomas, Republican – 9,689
Rana Hill, Democrat – 3,696
For District Judge, District 3, Office 1 Jackson County (15 of 15 precincts reporting)
Brad David Leverett – 3,917
Mike Duffy – 2,264
For District Judge, District 3, Office 1 (53 of 53 precincts reporting)
Brad David Leverett – 7,492
Mike Duffy – 5,078
City of Altus Propositions to Amend Charter (8 of 8 precincts reporting)
Proposition 1:
Yes – 837
No – 3,373
Proposition 2:
Yes – 2,073
No – 2,153
Proposition 3:
Yes – 636
No – 3,600
Proposition 4:
Yes – 685
No – 3,554
Proposition 5:
Yes – 631
No – 3,396
Statewide election results can be found at https://www.ok.gov/elections/support/ok_results_seb.html.