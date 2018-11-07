LIVE Jackson County General Election results

The Altus Times will continually update local and state election results to major races that local residents are interested in. Results usually begin coming in at about 7:15 p.m. As each precinct reports, we will add the results to the totals. In statewide races such as the governor and State Senate District 38, we will give local and statewide results. We will also break down the Judicial District 3 races for District Attorney and District Judge, Office 1 by Jackson County and the total district votes.

We will report the number of precincts reporting. We will refresh the site as soon as the latest results are available.

Jackson County results for Governor (15 of 15 precincts reporting)

Chris Powell, Libertarian – 196

Kevin Stitt, Republican – 4,300

Drew Edmondson, Democrat – 1,988

Statewide results for Governor (1951 of 1951 precincts reporting)

Chris Powell, Libertarian – 40,733

Kevin Stitt, Republican – 643,563

Drew Edmondson, Democrat – 500,059

Oklahoma State Senate District 38 Jackson County (15 of 15 precincts reporting)

Brent Howard, Republican – 4,848

Jeff Berrong, Democrat – 1,617

Oklahoma State Senate District 38 Statewide (64 of 64 precincts reporting)

Brent Howard, Republican – 13,873

Jeff Berrong, Democrat – 7,421

District Attorney, District 3 Jackson County (15 of 15 precincts reporting)

David Thomas, Republican – 4,956

Rana Hill, Democrat – 1,490

District Attorney, District 3 (53 of 53 precincts reporting)

David Thomas, Republican – 9,689

Rana Hill, Democrat – 3,696

For District Judge, District 3, Office 1 Jackson County (15 of 15 precincts reporting)

Brad David Leverett – 3,917

Mike Duffy – 2,264

For District Judge, District 3, Office 1 (53 of 53 precincts reporting)

Brad David Leverett – 7,492

Mike Duffy – 5,078

City of Altus Propositions to Amend Charter (8 of 8 precincts reporting)

Proposition 1:

Yes – 837

No – 3,373

Proposition 2:

Yes – 2,073

No – 2,153

Proposition 3:

Yes – 636

No – 3,600

Proposition 4:

Yes – 685

No – 3,554

Proposition 5:

Yes – 631

No – 3,396

Statewide election results can be found at https://www.ok.gov/elections/support/ok_results_seb.html.