The Altus Public Schools is monitoring a developing winter storm that is expected to his Altus sometime Friday afternoon. Because of the storm, the district has moved its home basketball games with Woodward High School from Friday to Thursday. Game times are the same, 6:30 p.m. for girls and 8 p.m. for boys.

The district will continue its schedule for the Mary Poppins production on Thursday and Friday. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Eula B. Peterson Auditorium at Altus High School. The district has contracted with “Flying by Foy” for rigging a series of temporary harnesses and pulleys that will make three characters fly during the production. Amanda Davis, director of public relations for the district, said the contract has the equipment shipping out of Altus on Saturday so the show must go on. Watch the district’s website, www.Altusps.com and its Facebook site for the latest information related to the storm such as early closings and event changes.

Meanwhile, a women’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Western Oklahoma State College against Hesston College has been postponed until January.

If you know of more cancellations, send them to Rick@Altustimes.com and we will try to post them as quickly as possible.