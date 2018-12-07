Special meeting called for Dec. 11

-

The Altus City Council has called for a special meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Altus Municipal Complex, 509 S. Main St.

The agenda includes:

Consideration, discussion and possible action to approve Resolution No. 2018-19, calling an election on Initiative Petition No. 2018-30 which seeks to revoke the City of Altus Charter under which it is now operating and adopt and be governed by the statutory Aldermanic form of government, and

Consideration, discussion and possible action to approve Ordinance No. 2018-26 and proclamation calling for the election of a board of freeholders by the registered voters of the City of Altus to review and assess the Altus City Charter and then prepare and propose any amendments based on the findings of the board.

The agenda also includes an item for comments and reports by the City Manager, City Council members and the Mayor.

The Altus Times has attached the entire agenda because it includes “Agenda Item Commetary” which includes the citizen generated initiative and draft proposals for the city council to consider including holding an election of a Board of Freeholders to prepare and present changes to the charter.