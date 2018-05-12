Williams named coach of the year

Ryan Lewis | Altus Times Coach Nick Williams talks to a young wrestling fan while at a ceremony honoring Williams last year. At the ceremony, the Altus High School wrestling room was renamed the Nick Williams Wrestling Center. - Ryan Lewis | Altus Times Coach Nick Williams talks to a young wrestling fan while at a ceremony honoring Williams last year. At the ceremony, the Altus High School wrestling room was renamed the Nick Williams Wrestling Center. -

One of Altus’ most beloved former coaches, Nick Williams, made national headlines recently when he was named the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s Scholastic Coach of the Year.

The honor comes shortly after Williams’ announced his retirement from teaching and coaching approximately one year after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Despite the diagnosis, Williams continued to teach and coach, leading Altus to a sixth-place finish at the Oklahoma Class 5A State Wrestling Championships and a fourth-place finish in the Class 5A Dual State Championships this past February.

Williams’ passion for wrestling is well-known around Altus and much of Oklahoma. In a 20-year career that includes stints in Mangum and Madill, Williams’ eventually settled down in Altus and molded a down-on-its-luck program into a perennial powerhouse in Oklahoma high school wrestling. For 15 years under Williams, the Altus High School wrestling program has become one of the most respected programs in Oklahoma.

Before Keilan Torres made it to the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships in 2017, no other Altus product had made it to college wrestling’s biggest stage. Torres made it again in 2018 and was joined by former Bulldog and current University of Wyoming standout, Montorie Bridges. Bridges went on to earn All-American status, finishing eighth in the 133-pound category.

But Torres and Bridges are just two of many former Bulldog standouts under Williams’ guidance. All total, Williams’ career in Altus has produced 69 state qualifiers, 26 state placers, 16 state champions and eight All-Americans.

For his efforts, Williams was awarded the Gallagher Award — an annual presentation to an OSU alumnus who personifies spirit and leadership — by his Alma mater, Oklahoma State University, and sat on the bench during the Bedlam dual on Feb. 11.

The news of Williams’ also being named the NWCA Scholastic Coach of the Year was announced on May 4. In a statement released by the NWCA Executive Director Mike Moyer, he said that winning a state championship wasn’t a prerequisite to winning the award.

“So much of being a great coach is being there for your student-athletes,” the statement by Moyer said. “In this case, we didn’t just have a coach battling a debilitating affliction, but we had wrestlers and a community battling it with him. It’s a true testament to what this coach means to the school and the community at large.”

Very few coaches make the kind of impact on their athletes’ lives as Williams did. For the coaches who do, their athletes remember it for as long as they live.

Bridges has never forgotten it. Just a couple of years removed from the mats of the — now — Nick Williams Wrestling Center, Bridges said a lot of his success comes from Williams’ coaching.

“He was a great coach to have,” Bridges said. “I owe a lot of my work ethic and success to him, on and off the mat. Coach Williams, along with my parents, showed me the importance of giving 100 percent in all aspects of life so to see where that’s gotten me so far has made all the difference.”

Williams’ coaching and commitment to his athletes are just a couple of reasons why Williams’ has been so valuable to Bulldog Wrestling. Bridges said there wasn’t another coach he would rather have in his corner.

“He has been one of my coaches since I was in the fourth grade,” Bridges said, “so to be able to have that same person right there and wanting the best for me means a lot. It’s only deserving that he earned that award, and personally, I think he should have received it sooner.”

Whether it was inspiring an athlete on the mat or inspiring another young coach, both on and off the mat, Williams’ reach has gone farther than many realize.

For new Altus wrestling coach Brandon Benson, Williams’ has served as a mentor and friend.

“Even before I was here [as an assistant] and during and after I left,” Benson said, “Nick was always a guy I could call and talk to about advice and what not, and he’s kind of been that way for a lot of coaches in Oklahoma. His impact reaches a lot further than just the coaching staff here at Altus. He’s a great colleague and he has been a great resource for a lot of young coaches, like myself, who have come up and needed another piece of advice from an unbiased party. In that aspect, he was instrumental, not only to me but to other coaches that I know.”

By Ryan Lewis ryan@altustimes.com

Reach Ryan Lewis at 580-482-1221, ext. 2076.

